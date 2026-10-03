Air quality back to moderate across Singapore after central region hits unhealthy range
There remains a risk of smoke haze affecting Singapore, with the 24-hour PSI forecast to be in the high-moderate to low-unhealthy range, the National Environment Agency said on Saturday.
SINGAPORE: Air quality across Singapore improved to the moderate range on Saturday (Oct 3), hours after the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) in the central region crossed into the unhealthy range.
At 11pm, the 24-hour PSI in the central region was 100. Readings were 93 in the east, 89 in the west, 83 in the south and 76 in the north.
The 1-hour PM2.5 readings, which provide a more current indication of air quality, were also in the normal band across all five regions.
In an update earlier on Saturday, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said moderate to dense smoke plumes from southern Sumatra were observed drifting towards Singapore and the surrounding region. Smoke haze from fires in Kalimantan was also observed..
Dry weather is forecast to persist over Singapore and the surrounding region on Sunday, with prevailing southeasterly or southwesterly winds expected to strengthen.
There remains a risk of smoke haze affecting Singapore, with the 24-hour PSI forecast to be in the high-moderate to low-unhealthy range, NEA said.
The agency advised healthy people to reduce prolonged or strenuous outdoor physical exertion if the 24-hour PSI is in the unhealthy range.
Elderly people, pregnant women and children should minimise prolonged or strenuous outdoor physical exertion, while people with chronic lung or heart disease should avoid such activity.
NEA said the health impact of haze depends on a person's health status, the PSI level, and the length and intensity of outdoor activity.
For immediate outdoor activities, people should refer to the 1-hour PM2.5 readings and corresponding personal guide, while the 24-hour PSI forecast and health advisories should be used when planning outdoor activities for the next day.
The 24-hour PSI is Singapore's indicator of daily air quality and forms the basis of NEA's daily health advisories. It is calculated using six air pollutants - PM2.5, PM10, ozone, sulphur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide and carbon monoxide - and reflects the average air quality of the past 24 hours.
The 1-hour PM2.5 reading, on the other hand, is the hourly average of the PM2.5 pollutant levels. PM2.5 is fine particulate matter with a diameter of 2.5 micrometres or shorter, and is the dominant pollutant during haze that causes harm to health.
A 24-hour PSI reading is considered "unhealthy" when it is in the 101 to 200 range, "very unhealthy" when it is within the 201-300 range, and "hazardous" when it goes over 300.
The hourly PM2.5 reading is classified in four bands: normal, elevated, high and very high. It is considered elevated when it ranges from 56 to 150. The "high" band ranges from 151 to 250, and readings above that are classified as "very high".