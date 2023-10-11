Low chance of haze in Singapore on Thursday as showers expected: NEA

SINGAPORE: Showers over Singapore and the region are expected to keep the chance of haze low on Thursday (Oct 12), said the National Environment Agency (NEA) in its daily haze advisory.

"While drier weather is forecast over southern and parts of central Sumatra tomorrow, showers over Singapore and its surrounding regions are expected to keep the likelihood of transboundary haze low," said the agency.

The prevailing winds are expected to blow mainly from the south or southwest, it added.

The Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) is forecast to be in the moderate range for the next 24 hours, NEA added.