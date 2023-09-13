Commentary: We can act, not just adapt, against the haze

SINGAPORE: If there is one crucial lesson to draw from the 2015 haze crisis - during which Singapore’s skyline disappeared into a thick cloud of grey for about two months and schools were shut down as air quality hit hazardous levels - it is that we can do a lot, but we will need to act together and it will demand courage.

The authorities have warned since June that there is a high risk of severe transboundary haze this year, advising people to be prepared for the worst.

My colleagues Professor Euston Quah and Nursultan Iuldashov in a CNA commentary earlier last month asked if Singapore is prepared for the haze season, suggesting ways in which the country and its people can adapt and prepare for it.

I believe we can do more.