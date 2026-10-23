24-hour PSI readings remain at good to moderate level across Singapore

SINGAPORE: Air quality across Singapore remained in the good to moderate range on Friday (Oct 22), with the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) readings in all five regions staying within that band.

As of 7am, the PSI readings ranged from 67 to 90.

Air quality across the country returned to the good and moderate level on Thursday after the PSI reading in the west dropped at 3pm.

Readings across all regions were last at this level on Oct 5.

Hourly PM2.5 readings remained within the normal range in all regions at 7am, ranging from 20 to 52.