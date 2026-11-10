Lost race training days to the haze? Don't rush to catch up, say experts

COPING WITH THE HAZE

“During the haze, (it) was very bad. We fell sick quite a few times with sore throat and short fevers. So, our training was impacted quite a bit,” an avid runner told CNA.

Mr Ceed Tan, a pacer with the Singapore Runners Club, had been aiming to clock 60km a week, but found himself adjusting his routes according to air quality conditions.

“For the past few weeks, I tried to run more in the north. Apparently, the PSI there is better,” said Mr Tan, who is training for the BYD Singapore International Marathon presented by Adidas to be held from Dec 4 to 6.

Besides monitoring air quality and adjusting his routes, he also incorporated more indoor training, recovery and mobility exercises into his routine.

“If there's really no choice, I will force myself to run indoors like a hamster for two to three hours on the treadmill,” he said.

Some runners even turned to training in shopping malls to escape the haze.

For Ms Alexis Liu, founder of local hiking clothing brand Altitude Zero, she resorted to running outdoors while wearing an N95 mask.

“I was quite sick of running on the treadmill especially for prolonged periods of time,” she said.

“The problem with it is, mentally, you feel very tired because you're always looking at how far you've gone and how much more there is left.”