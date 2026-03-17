BYD unveiled as new title sponsor of Singapore International Marathon

SINGAPORE: Chinese automaker BYD was on Tuesday (Mar 17) introduced as the title sponsor of the Singapore International Marathon.

The event will be held from Dec 4 to Dec 6. The 5km and 10km races will take place on Dec 4 night, followed by the half-marathon on Dec 5 morning and the marathon on Dec 6 morning. Running events for children will be held on the morning of Dec 4.

Registrations begin in April.

This marks the first change in title sponsor since 2004. For the past 22 years, the marathon has been sponsored by Standard Chartered Bank.

“The national marathon is a prestigious event, and we are proud to power its next era and to support an event that brings communities together through shared purpose and perseverance,” said Mr James Ng, managing director of BYD Singapore.

Adidas has been unveiled as the presenting sponsor, with the full name of the event now the BYD Singapore International Marathon presented by adidas.

Standard Chartered will continue its involvement as the event’s official bank.

Three race categories will carry sponsor names this year: the BYD Marathon, adidas Half Marathon and Standard Chartered 10km.

A cap of 52,000 participants will be introduced across all race categories, as part of efforts to enhance the overall runner experience, the organisers said.

This will be a dip from the 2025 event, which drew 55,000 runners.

The move comes after complaints of crowd congestion at the finish line and along the route during the event held last December.