New organiser for Singapore Marathon hopes to shed 'event of inconvenience' image
A new company will take over following Ironman Asia's 10-year tenure as organiser of the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon.
SINGAPORE: The Singapore Marathon will be organised by a new company, SG Marathon Pte Ltd, after Ironman Asia’s decade-long contract comes to an end, Sport Singapore (SportSG) said on Thursday (Dec 11).
The new organiser has been appointed on a two-year term with an option to extend, SportSG added.
"We look forward to partnering with SG Marathon Pte Ltd to further elevate the event and provide participants with new experiences," said SportSG, adding that the firm was picked after an open grant call in April this year.
Both SG Marathon and Ironman Asia submitted proposals.
"Following an evaluation based on our established Price-Quality assessment framework, SG Marathon Pte Ltd has been appointed as the official event promoter," said SportSG.
More details will be released in the coming months.
SportSG also thanked Ironman Asia for its efforts in "developing the event into one of the most anticipated runs in Singapore’s sporting calendar".
"The 2025 edition also marks the end of Ironman Asia's 10-year contract as the appointed event promoter," said the spokesperson.
During Ironman Asia's tenure, participation figures grew from 46,000 in 2016 to 55,000 in 2025.
Its bid for World Marathon Major status was unsuccessful, but the event retained its Gold Label status, the only one in Southeast Asia to do so.
In a statement, Ironman Asia said that during its time as organiser, the event saw milestones such as a new 5km category and Singapore’s first night marathon.
The event was also named the best sports event of the year on five occasions at the Singapore Sports Awards during Ironman Asia's tenure.
"We are incredibly proud of what has been achieved and are deeply grateful for the opportunity to have shaped the event’s legacy," said Ironman Asia.
"We wish the new organisers continued success in building on this strong foundation."
LESSONS FROM MARATHONS AROUND THE WORLD
The co-chief executive officers of SG Marathon, Mr Leon Lai and Ms Patricia Tan, told CNA that they hope to turn the annual event from a perceived “event of inconvenience” into a “cultural event” that people in Singapore look forward to and are eager to support.
For the 2025 race on Dec 6 and 7, there were several reports of human congestion issues and safety concerns. In the 2019 night race, there was a public outcry due to the traffic gridlocks caused by road closures.
Mr Lai and Ms Tan, who are both runners, have been to their fair share of overseas marathons and believe that it is possible to foster more public support for Singapore’s only full marathon.
Mr Lai said that he had been to the Berlin Marathon, which is among the world’s best known, and was surprised at the enthusiasm of other runners when he told them he was from Singapore.
“They were so proud of their national marathon ... so proud that people were willing to fly on a long-haul flight to run (at) an event,” he said.
Similarly, Ms Tan had taken part in the Edinburgh Marathon and saw members of the public voluntarily handing out food to the runners as they cheered them on.
“They were not even paid to do that. So that’s what we want to achieve in Singapore – at least if you don’t run, you come and cheer,” she said.
PAST HICCUPS
Besides being runners, Mr Lai and Ms Tan are not new to organising events and marketing.
Mr Lai is the chief executive officer of communications firm the Betterment Group, and has expertise in marketing and advertising strategy, while Ms Tan is the chief executive officer of Score Sports Management, and has experience in organising running events in Singapore and Malaysia.
But delivering a stellar race experience in Singapore is no simple task.
Mr Lai said that no one can ever guarantee a “mishap-free event”, but his organising team must be able to “look at ourselves and say we tried our best”.
“I will tell you that we will give our best, maximum, that’s the only promise I can make.”
Mr Lai said that they will organise the event “through the eyes of a runner”. He participates in six to seven running events around the world annually, and has a good grasp of what a well-organised race looks like.
“Whether that means that people have ice-cold water, whether it means that when people cross the finishing line, they will have an ice-cold towel with them ... those are the things that we will start thinking of and brainstorming often,” he said.
“Because at the end of the day, we are runners too. We want to make sure that we don't make people go through what we don't want to go through ourselves."
CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT
What about the perennial challenges that race organisers face in Singapore, such as the heat, low spectator turnout, and challenges in closing roads in a dense urban landscape?
Ms Tan said that there will be initiatives to educate the public about what the race weekend would entail and how they can be a part of it.
“We can start a few months (to) a year to build the momentum to get everybody involved,” she said.
Asked for more details on what new ideas they would bring to the table, Mr Lai said that it will be revealed closer to the event, but ideas such as community running sessions and collaborations with local businesses to build hype would not be ruled out.
The duo also do not believe that the early start times to beat the heat will necessarily lead to low spectator turnout.
They cited the Jakarta running festival in October, which likewise flagged off in the wee hours but drew large crowds.
“They are hot, humid, tropical, and also start at 4am, (but) people were supportive. Why were people supportive? At the end of the day, it’s all about education, and it’s also about the time taken to engage,” said Mr Lai.
Ms Tan said that an improvement in spectatorship numbers can already be seen in Singapore, especially with more run clubs encouraging their members to support their friends.
“Previously, you didn't see a lot of people waking up in the morning to cheer, but nowadays, you see the difference,” she said.
He added that challenges in navigating road closures and infrastructural limitations will be tackled months before the race.
"Singapore is a small country, a small city, we are always upgrading, and that is fine … at the end of the day, we must be able to empathise with the fact that we are limited by what we have," he said.
"But good planning is not done one day before."
Planning for the event has already started and has been ongoing for months since SG Marathon Pte Ltd was successful in its tender, said Mr Lai.
“The marathon is such a massive product that it’s not something that you can plan for in three months,” he said.
He added: “Sometimes, curveballs are thrown, but that’s why we have plan B, we have plan C, we have Plan D, and at the end of the day, we try to cope with the best that we can.”
Getting the right people on board is crucial. To that end, Mr Lai said his crew has a wealth of experience – from Mr Liang Wei Song, the race director of past editions, to national triathlete Ben Khoo.
“There is every intention that we have to try and make sure we can provide a solid runner’s experience to all our participants,” said Mr Lai.
When asked about the title sponsor, Mr Lai said: "Standard Chartered has been our sponsor for the past 24 years, and they have done an amazing job.
"I really hope that they will carry on with us for as long as they can."