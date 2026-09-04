Singapore air quality enters unhealthy range in central region; 24-hour PSI hits 101

NEA said that it will issue daily haze advisories when the 24-hour PSI enters the unhealthy range, defined as a reading above 100.

At the start of August, the ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre raised its alert to Level 2 for the southern Association of Southeast Asian Nations region. This is the second-highest level, signalling an increasing risk of transboundary haze.

The alert indicates escalating hotspot activity, with moderate to dense smoke haze observed over two or more consecutive days.

The 28 public agencies that make up the government's inter-agency haze task force are ready to roll out their respective action plans if air quality deteriorates into the unhealthy range, the authorities said previously.

Chaired by NEA, the task force develops and rolls out plans to minimise and manage the impact of haze here, with agencies able to adopt tiered responses based on air quality readings and forecasts.

The task force convenes yearly before the start of the dry season in June to update its plans. It has met twice so far this year – once at the end of January, following peatland and vegetation fires in east Johor, and again in April.

Members of the public may access updates via NEA's website, the haze microsite, the myENV application and the agency's social media channels.