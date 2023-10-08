Lower likelihood of haze in Singapore on Monday with forecast of rain and favourable wind direction

SINGAPORE: There will be a lower likelihood of haze in Singapore on Monday (Oct 9) amid anticipated rain and favourable wind direction.

“The prevailing winds are forecast to blow mainly from the east tomorrow, lowering the likelihood of transboundary haze affecting Singapore,” said the National Environment Agency (NEA) in its daily haze advisory.

“Showers are also expected over Singapore and the surrounding region which could bring about some improvement to the regional haze situation.”

The agency noted that the haze situation improved on Sunday despite the persistence of dry conditions over most parts of Singapore and the surrounding region.

Singapore's air quality fell into the unhealthy range on Saturday for the first time since 2019, as winds brought haze from Indonesia's forest fires.

NEA said a total of 68 hotspots were detected mostly over the southern and central parts of Sumatra on Sunday, lower than the 188 hotspots detected on Saturday.

“Moderate to dense smoke haze was observed from satellite imagery over central and southern Sumatra, blowing towards the northwest by prevailing winds.”

As of 6pm, the 1-hr PM2.5 concentration readings were in the normal range, while the Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) was 56-83 in the moderate range.

The PSI for the next 24 hours is forecast to be in the moderate range as well, added the agency.