Air quality across Singapore remains in unhealthy range

SINGAPORE: Air quality across all five regions of Singapore remained in the unhealthy range on Thursday (Oct 8), with the west recording a 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) reading of 161 at 6am.

The 24-hour PSI readings entered the unhealthy range across Singapore at noon on Wednesday and remained there overnight into Thursday morning.

As of 7am, the 24-hour PSI was 146 in central Singapore, 127 in the east, 120 in the south and 113 in the north.

The 1-hour PM2.5 readings were in the elevated band in the west, while readings in the other regions were in the normal band.

On Wednesday, the 1-hour PM2.5 reading in the west rose to 152 at 4pm, entering the "high" band for the first time this haze season, before falling back into the elevated band an hour later.

In an advisory on Wednesday evening, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said moderate to dense smoke plumes from southern Sumatra were observed drifting towards Singapore. Moderate to dense smoke haze was also observed from hotspots in Kalimantan.

Dry conditions are expected to continue over central and southern Sumatra and many parts of Kalimantan. Under the prevailing southeasterly to southerly winds, smoke haze from these areas may continue to drift towards Singapore, NEA said.

The 24-hour PSI for Singapore is forecast to be in the unhealthy range.