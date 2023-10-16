First two Bayshore BTO projects to be launched in 2024, likely under new Plus model

SINGAPORE: The first two Build-To-Order (BTO) projects in the new Bayshore estate are set to be launched in 2024, possibly under the new Plus model of flats.

The new estate in East Coast will yield about 10,000 new homes when completed, said Minister for National Development Desmond Lee on Monday (Oct 16) at the HDB Awards Ceremony.

Of these, 70 per cent – around 7,000 homes – will be public housing, according to the Housing and Development Board’s (HDB) masterplan for the area.

"These Bayshore flats will be the first HDB homes built along the East Coast since the construction of HDB flats in Marine Parade," said Mr Lee.

"We will offer a range of housing typologies, including rental flats, to promote more inclusive neighbourhoods."

Bounded by Upper East Coast Road, Bayshore Road and the East Coast Parkway, Bayshore is located on a 60 ha site of reclaimed land that has been earmarked for residential use since the Master Plan 1998.

It is flanked by two private housing estates – Costa Sol and The Bayshore – on its west side and Bedok Camp to the east.

Located next to East Coast Park, the estate is planned as an extension of Bedok town. Most homes in the estate will be within a five-minute walk from upcoming MRT stations.