Housing policy changes benefit singles who want to live near parents, but some say more can be done

SINGAPORE: Ms Carolyn Tan, who is in her mid-40s, wants to have her personal space but also wants to live near her elderly mother in Aljunied.

Ms Tan recalls that when she went to the Housing and Development Board (HDB) to ask about applying for a flat as a single, she was told to get one in a new development in Tengah. So she is glad that in about a year from now, she can apply for a Build-To-Order (BTO) flat in a more central location.

"I'm quite relieved. At least I can apply for a flat nearer to my mother," she said.

This comes after major changes in public housing policy, which Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced on Sunday (Aug 20) at the National Day Rally.

For now, whether it is getting a new flat from HDB or buying one on the resale market, singles have to be 35 or older. Singles also cannot earn above S$7,000 (US$5,200) to apply for a new BTO flat, and they are limited to only two-room units. There is currently no income ceiling or size restriction when they buy resale flats.

Even if one meets the income ceiling criteria, singles can only apply for two-room BTO units in non-mature estates – a bugbear for those who want to stay near their parents living in mature estates.

This will change next year, when singles can buy from HDB two-room flats in any BTO project. At the same time, HDB will no longer classify estates as mature or non-mature.

Instead, BTO projects launched from the second half of 2024 will be known as Standard, Plus or Prime.

The bulk of HDB’s flats will be Standard flats with the current subsidies and restrictions, including a minimum occupation period of five years.

Plus flats, which will be in "choicer locations" such as near an MRT station, will have more subsidies from HDB but also more restrictions. The minimum occupation period for these flats will be 10 years, and there are tighter resale conditions.

Prime flats will have the same restrictions as Prime Location Housing projects, which were introduced in November 2021. These include the 10-year minimum occupation period and a clawback of subsidies on resale.