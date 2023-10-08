HDB completes all 5 projects delayed by contractor Greatearth winding up

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Housing Board (HDB) on Sunday (Oct 8) announced the completion of all five projects delayed by the pull-out of their former contractors - Greatearth Corporation and Greatearth Construction - over financial difficulties.

The West Coast ParkView Build-to-Order (BTO) project was delivered last month, after Marsiling Grove in March, Sky Vista @ Bukit Batok in November 2022, Senja Heights in February 2022 and Senja Ridges in January 2022.

A total of 3,000 flats across these projects were affected when construction work stopped in August 2021 and Greatearth was liquidated. The delays ranged from two to 12 months from their original estimated completion dates, said HDB on Sunday.

The projects had already fallen behind schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which hit the construction sector particularly hard.

The agency's CEO Tan Meng Dui said almost 75 per cent of BTO projects delayed by the pandemic have been completed to date. HDB intends to complete the rest by early 2025, said National Development Minister Desmond Lee in a Facebook post.

Around a month after work stopped on the projects affected by Greatearth's insolvency, new contractors were brought in to take over and construction resumed in October 2021.