Slips, falls and stuck wheels: Residents raise concerns over tactile tiles in HDB estates

SINGAPORE: When Madam Sim heard that the Land Transport Authority (LTA) would replace tactile tiles at pedestrian crossings, she felt her concerns were finally being heard.

Since slipping on such tiles near her block two years ago and ending up in hospital, the 54-year-old Sengkang resident has avoided the yellow tiles where possible.

Tactile tiles, which feature raised bumps and bars, are designed to guide people who are blind or visually impaired through public spaces.

Last month, LTA announced it would progressively replace the tiles at all signalised pedestrian crossings over the next four years with new tiles that are more resistant to slipping.

The announcement came after Ms Venecia Ng, 40, slipped on wet tactile tiles at a Thomson Road pedestrian crossing in June and fractured her ankle. She later died after undergoing surgery for the fracture.

Prior to the incident, LTA had already revised how the tiles were laid. In April 2024, it began implementing a new layout, with 300mm gaps between tiles to reduce the risk of slips in wet conditions while still guiding the visually impaired.

LTA said the tiles at the accident site were in good condition and met international skid-resistance standards.

REPEATED FALLS

Mdm Sim, who declined to have her full name published for privacy reasons, said she was glad that something was going to be done about the tiles.

“Looking at the comments online, I was also shocked to see that actually many experienced the same as what I experienced,” she said.

But the replacement programme applies only to pedestrian crossings under LTA's purview. Mdm Sim and other residents CNA spoke to said they hope a similar review will be carried out for tactile tiles in Housing and Development Board (HDB) estates, which are maintained by town councils.