HDB Q2 resale prices up 1.4%, shows moderation in rate of increase after cooling measures

SINGAPORE: The Housing & Development Board (HDB) is seeing some moderation in the rate of increase in resale prices after property cooling measures were implemented.

Among the cooling measures implemented in in December 2021, September 2022 and April 2023 were a wait-out period of 15 months before private property owners can purchase a non-subsidised HDB resale flat and the lowering of loan-to-value limit for HDB housing loans.

HDB's flash estimate of the resale price index for the second quarter of this year was 176.0, a 1.4 per cent increase from the previous quarter, it said on Monday (Jul 3).

This was a higher increase than the 1.0 per cent growth in the first quarter of 2023 but still lower than the average quarterly growth of 2.5 per cent in 2022, according to HDB.

The resale price index provides information on the general price movements in the resale public housing market.

The price increase was mainly driven by five and four-room flats, said OrangeTee & Tie's senior vice president of research and analytics, Christine Sun.

Five-room flat median prices rose by 1.9 per cent to S$650,000 (US$481,045), while four-room flat median prices rose 1.5 per cent to S$545,000, she said.

Prices of three-room flats meanwhile dipped by 0.5 per cent.

The demand for resale flats may have risen after grants were increased for first-timers purchasing resale flats, said Ms Sun.

Private property downgraders might have driven demand for four-room flats as those above 55 years old are exempt from the 15-month wait-out period for four-room or smaller flats, she said.

Some HDB upgraders priced out of the private market may have also bought the bigger resale flats, she added.

Ms Sun warned that demand for resale flats may increase further in the second half of this year with stricter rules imposed for the non-selection of Build-To-Order (BTO) flats from August.

"First-timers who lose their priority when they reject HDB's offer to pick BTO flats will likely turn to the resale market," she said.