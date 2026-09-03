Healthcare costs, education stress: Incoming Minister of State Shawn Loh on adopting ‘listening approach’

CONCERNS FROM SENIORS AND PARENTS

As a first-term MP, Mr Loh has already gained a window into some concerns that intersect with his incoming portfolios.

The Whampoa ward where he serves has both an ageing population and young families moving into new Build-to-Order flats.

Among seniors he has interacted with, healthcare costs remain an issue.

“Some have outlived their savings, some have outlived what they provisioned for, for their healthcare, and there's a lot of uncertainty because they don't know how much more they have to pay for healthcare.”

He also spoke of parents concerned about stress in the education system.

While some stress is necessary for children to grow and move beyond their comfort zones, he said too much unnecessary stress “destroys the joy of learning for many of our children”.

“In an age where knowledge is so easily available, especially with AI, you don't want our children to graduate by having the joy of learning beaten out of them.”

Maintaining curiosity throughout life is particularly important, he added, and is an area he hopes to better understand.

Over the past year, he has raised issues in parliament ranging from the Silver Support Scheme for seniors to childcare, infant care and student care for families.

He believes these are concerns he can bring into discussions in his new role.