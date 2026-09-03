Healthcare costs, education stress: Incoming Minister of State Shawn Loh on adopting ‘listening approach’
Mr Loh, who takes office as Minister of State for Education and Health on Jan 1, 2027, tells CNA he will not shy away from difficult decisions if he believes they are right for Singapore.
SINGAPORE: Healthcare costs for seniors and unnecessary stress in the education system are among the concerns incoming Minister of State Shawn Loh has heard from residents as he prepares to take on his new portfolios in health and education.
The MP for Jalan Besar GRC, who will assume his new appointment in January, is holding back from setting out firm priorities before taking office.
Instead, Mr Loh said he wants to first listen to a range of stakeholders, including those beyond his constituency, before forming his views and subsequently contributing to policymaking.
“I'm deliberately suspending judgment, and deliberately not trying to prescribe what I think are my ideas without first listening,” he told CNA.
Mr Loh said both ministries affect the lives of virtually all Singaporeans, and that his listening approach would also extend to those working in both sectors.
“I'm mindful that both for education as well as health, these are large ministries. The policies are delivered by a large group of highly dedicated professionals, whether it's education officers, nurses, doctors, and I want to hear their views as well."
CONCERNS FROM SENIORS AND PARENTS
As a first-term MP, Mr Loh has already gained a window into some concerns that intersect with his incoming portfolios.
The Whampoa ward where he serves has both an ageing population and young families moving into new Build-to-Order flats.
Among seniors he has interacted with, healthcare costs remain an issue.
“Some have outlived their savings, some have outlived what they provisioned for, for their healthcare, and there's a lot of uncertainty because they don't know how much more they have to pay for healthcare.”
He also spoke of parents concerned about stress in the education system.
While some stress is necessary for children to grow and move beyond their comfort zones, he said too much unnecessary stress “destroys the joy of learning for many of our children”.
“In an age where knowledge is so easily available, especially with AI, you don't want our children to graduate by having the joy of learning beaten out of them.”
Maintaining curiosity throughout life is particularly important, he added, and is an area he hopes to better understand.
Over the past year, he has raised issues in parliament ranging from the Silver Support Scheme for seniors to childcare, infant care and student care for families.
He believes these are concerns he can bring into discussions in his new role.
A PARENT’S PERSPECTIVE
Mr Loh’s family life gives him another perspective on both portfolios.
A father of four, he has one child in secondary school, two in primary school and one in childcare.
"We interact with both the education system and the healthcare system quite regularly. It allows me to have a first-hand feel, even before I joined politics, of the journey that many Singaporeans go through.”
He also has ageing parents, giving him an understanding of the caregiving pressures people in his age group face.
“I also understand that many in my age group are feeling the stresses or are anticipating the stresses of caregiving, and that's also an issue that I think many Singaporeans continue to think about.”
STARTING HIS ROLE LATER
Mr Loh had earlier said on social media that he had asked Prime Minister Lawrence Wong for a later start date to give him time to oversee a smooth leadership transition at homegrown conglomerate Commonwealth Capital Group, where he is group managing director.
Before taking office, he said he will be wrapping up his current corporate responsibilities and getting up to speed on both ministries, while continuing his work as a new MP.
He said his experience as a civil servant across agencies including the Ministry of Finance, the Economic Development Board and the Prime Minister’s Office, along with his time in the private sector and as an MP, has given him a more holistic perspective on how policies are made and implemented, and their impact on businesses, workers and individuals.
LISTEN FIRST, BUT WILLING TO TAKE RISKS
Ultimately, Mr Loh said he hopes to make decisions that improve Singaporeans’ lives.
“If I can make a meaningful contribution in office, if I can at the end of the day feel that there is a big difference in the lives of Singaporeans, before and after, that would be by far the most impactful part of that journey,” he said.
He added that he is willing to take some risks when making decisions.
“I want to be able to say that yes, we may not always have all the information, we have a certain sense of the direction, and we're willing to take the risk, explore with Singaporeans because we are also convicted that just staying put in the status quo is just not the way to go.”
Asked what kind of minister of state Singaporeans could expect him to be, Mr Loh returned to his emphasis on listening.
“Singaporeans can expect me to be a minister of state who always does his best first to listen, understand concerns, is not afraid to make difficult decisions and trade-offs, but always endeavours to explain the thinking and the reasons why, with the best of intentions.”
Even if Singaporeans disagree with some of the decisions he makes or supports, Mr Loh said he is prepared to “respectfully disagree” and explain the reasoning behind them.