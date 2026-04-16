Silver generation key to easing labour crunch and driving growth in Singapore: Experts

MAKING WORKPLACES AGE-FRIENDLY

While artificial intelligence and automation may ease some labour shortages, there remains untapped potential among seniors who are willing and able to continue working.

But this requires a mindset shift, particularly in addressing ageism in hiring, experts told CNA.

“Companies need to make sure that seniors, older people feel wanted,” said Ms Janice Chia, founder and managing director of social enterprise Ageing Asia.

“One of the biggest conversations today by seniors coming to us is that they don't feel that they can get employment that suits their abilities,” she added.

“They find that the rejection rate is higher than the acceptance rate, and the rejection rate is due to ageism – it's not due to their abilities.”

Experts say boosting workforce participation among those aged 60 and above will also depend on redesigning jobs and workplaces.

“We need help to learn how to attract older adults to stay in the labour force, because we need them,” said sociology professor Paulin Straughan of the Singapore Management University (SMU).

“This includes flexi-work options. We need to rethink work and not assume that everybody in the labour force should work the same way.”

She added that technology can also play a role in making workplaces more age-friendly.

“Just because somebody is older, slower and may not be so flexible in their movements doesn't mean that they cannot contribute otherwise,” she said.