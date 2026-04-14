Nearly 1 in 5 workers in Singapore 'overqualified' for their job; rate below average of high-income nations: MOM

SINGAPORE: Nearly one in five Singapore workers was overqualified in 2025, though this rate remains lower than in other high-income economies, according to a study by the Manpower Ministry (MOM) that was released on Tuesday (Apr 14).

A "vast majority" of these cases on overqualification were voluntary "due to workers choosing roles that better align with their aspirations, work preferences or life circumstances", said MOM and the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) in a joint statement.

Involuntarily overqualified workers make up just 1.7 per cent of the resident workforce here, the statement said. This means they were unable to find jobs that matched their qualifications.

MOM's study is part of a report on overqualification, which refers to a worker holding an academic qualification that is higher than what is required for the job. NTUC also released a second study on overqualification, which had similar findings to MOM's report.

According to the joint release, 19.4 per cent of Singapore’s resident workforce were overqualified in 2025 - below the average of 21.6 per cent across high-income countries such as the United States, Finland, the United Kingdom and Switzerland.

This is despite Singapore having a more highly educated workforce, with 64 per cent holding tertiary qualifications, compared with an average of 41.2 per cent in other high-income economies.