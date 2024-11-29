Hearing from ex-gamblers is one way to encourage those trying to quit, says social services centre

SINGAPORE: It began with a S$50 (US$37) bet when he was 15 years old.

It then took another two years for Andreas Sow to begin gambling through illegal avenues. The bets grew bigger and bigger as he got deeper into the habit.

Over the course of 15 years, he racked up over S$500,000 in losses.

Mr Sow’s problem got so bad that his entire social circle shunned him. His mother threatened to disown him, and his parents asked his then-girlfriend if she still wanted to tie the knot with him.

“I really tried to quit by my own means. I tried to cut up my ATM card … I just kept on relapsing and relapsing and relapsing. Life had no meaning because I was always broke,” he told CNA.

It was in a support group hosted by Blessed Grace Social Services that Mr Sow found acceptance and encouragement.

While he relapsed twice in his first year there, the 35-year-old now has better control over his vice after five years of having a support system and undergoing counselling.

Life has also taken on new meaning – he is now a father-of-two with another child on the way.