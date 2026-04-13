Revamping Singapore’s heartlands: How grants are helping neighbourhood shops find new life

SINGAPORE: More than 40 heartland retailers have tapped into Enterprise Singapore grants in the past year to reinvent their businesses through store makeovers and community events.

While some have reported a 20 per cent revenue boost, others remain hesitant, held back by the costs of temporary closures and manpower constraints.

For those who have taken the leap, however, the goal is simple: Stand out in an increasingly crowded market.

BIKE SHOP PUTS ITSELF ON THE MAP

After taking over its Tampines premises in 2022, bicycle shop UCIG Enterprise quickly realised it needed to do more to put itself on the neighbourhood map.

"In Tampines, quite a number of people (don’t) know that there is a bicycle shop around this area," said director Yap Siew Ha.

To solve this, the shop tapped into the Heartland Enterprise Placemaking Grant to move its bike fleet onto a nearby hard-court for a roadshow.

During the June school holidays last year, the event drew hundreds of residents with demonstrations of BMX bikes and "fixies", or fixed-gear bicycles - an effort that Mdm Yap says paid off.

"Our sales, revenue, there was an increase thereafter," she said, adding the distribution of CDC (Community Development Council) vouchers around the same time gave the business an additional fillip.