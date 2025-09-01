Heavy traffic expected at Singapore-Malaysia land checkpoints during September school holidays

SINGAPORE: Heavy traffic during the upcoming September school holidays is expected at both Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints.

Travellers should expect longer waiting times to clear immigration from Sep 5 to Sep 15, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Monday (Sep 1).

They are advised to check the traffic situation at the land checkpoints before embarking on their journey.

"Those who need to travel during this peak period can consider taking the cross-border bus services to avoid congestion," said ICA.

"Travellers are also encouraged to use QR codes generated from the MyICA mobile app for more convenient passport-less immigration clearance."

Passports should still be brought along, as they may be required abroad, the authority added.

Nearly 2 million travellers crossed Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints during the recent National Day weekend from Aug 8 to Aug 11, ICA said.

Traveller volume peaked on Aug 8, with over 558,000 travellers clearing immigration at the land checkpoints in a single day.

Those travelling by car during peak periods had to wait up to three hours for immigration clearance, due to traffic tailback from Malaysia.