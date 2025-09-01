Heavy traffic expected at Singapore-Malaysia land checkpoints during September school holidays
More than half a million travellers passed through immigration at Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints on the eve of Singapore’s National Day.
SINGAPORE: Heavy traffic during the upcoming September school holidays is expected at both Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints.
Travellers should expect longer waiting times to clear immigration from Sep 5 to Sep 15, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Monday (Sep 1).
They are advised to check the traffic situation at the land checkpoints before embarking on their journey.
"Those who need to travel during this peak period can consider taking the cross-border bus services to avoid congestion," said ICA.
"Travellers are also encouraged to use QR codes generated from the MyICA mobile app for more convenient passport-less immigration clearance."
Passports should still be brought along, as they may be required abroad, the authority added.
Nearly 2 million travellers crossed Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints during the recent National Day weekend from Aug 8 to Aug 11, ICA said.
Traveller volume peaked on Aug 8, with over 558,000 travellers clearing immigration at the land checkpoints in a single day.
Those travelling by car during peak periods had to wait up to three hours for immigration clearance, due to traffic tailback from Malaysia.
ICA also reminded travellers to ensure that their passports have at least six months’ validity.
All short-term visitors, including those holding in-principle approvals for long-term passes, must submit their Singapore Arrival Card with health declaration through the MyICA mobile app within three days before arriving in Singapore.
Singapore permanent residents who have renewed their passports should ensure that their re-entry permits have been transferred to their new documents.
Long-term pass holders are also required to update ICA or the Ministry of Manpower of any changes to their passport particulars before re-entering Singapore.
Motorists were also reminded to ensure that their Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) is valid. Drivers who do not have a valid Autopass card, the VEP approval email from the Land Transport Authority, or valid insurance will be turned back.
Travellers are advised to settle any outstanding fines with the relevant government agencies, as those with unpaid fines may be denied entry into Singapore.
ICA also reiterated that prohibited and controlled items must not be brought into the country.
"We seek travellers’ understanding to cooperate with ICA officers, observe traffic rules and maintain lane discipline," said the authority.
"ICA will not hesitate to take stern action against travellers who do not comply with officers’ instructions and commit offences at the checkpoints."