Heavy traffic expected at Singapore-Malaysia land checkpoints over National Day weekend

SINGAPORE: Travellers can expect heavy traffic at Singapore-Malaysia land checkpoints during the upcoming National Day weekend, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Tuesday (Aug 5).
From Aug 8 to Aug 10, travellers should expect longer waiting times to clear immigration. Singapore's National Day falls on Saturday, Aug 9.
"ICA advises travellers to check the traffic situation at the land checkpoints before embarking on their journey," said the authority.
Those who need to travel during this peak period can consider taking cross-border bus services to avoid congestion, it added.
"We seek travellers’ understanding to cooperate with ICA officers, observe traffic rules and maintain lane discipline," the authority said, adding that it will not hesitate to take action against those who do not comply with instructions.
During the June school holidays, a daily average of over 525,000 travellers crossed crossed Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints, an almost 10 per cent increase compared with the same period in 2024.
On Jun 20, a new record for crossings made in a single day was set, with 578,000. This surpasses the previous mark of over 562,000 set last December, ICA said.
"Car travellers departing during peak periods had to wait up to three hours for immigration clearance, due to traffic tailback from Malaysia."