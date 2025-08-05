Heavy traffic expected at Singapore-Malaysia land checkpoints over National Day weekend

SINGAPORE: Travellers can expect heavy traffic at Singapore-Malaysia land checkpoints during the upcoming National Day weekend, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Tuesday (Aug 5).

From Aug 8 to Aug 10, travellers should expect longer waiting times to clear immigration. Singapore's National Day falls on Saturday, Aug 9.

"ICA advises travellers to check the traffic situation at the land checkpoints before embarking on their journey," said the authority.

Those who need to travel during this peak period can consider taking cross-border bus services to avoid congestion, it added.

"We seek travellers’ understanding to cooperate with ICA officers, observe traffic rules and maintain lane discipline," the authority said, adding that it will not hesitate to take action against those who do not comply with instructions.