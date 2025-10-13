Heavy traffic expected at Singapore-Malaysia land checkpoints over Deepavali long weekend

SINGAPORE: Heavy traffic is expected at both the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints over the upcoming Deepavali long weekend.

From Oct 17 to Oct 20, travellers should expect longer waiting times to clear immigration, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Monday (Oct 13).

ICA added that the longer waiting times are due to the upcoming long weekend as well as the authority's intensified checks against the smuggling of e-vaporisers.

Travellers are advised to check the traffic conditions at the land checkpoints before embarking on their journeys.

"Those who need to travel during this peak period can consider taking the cross-border bus services to avoid congestion," said ICA.

"Travellers are also encouraged to use QR codes generated from the MyICA mobile app for more convenient passport-less immigration clearance."

However, travellers are still required to bring along their passports when travelling overseas, ICA added.

During the September school holiday period from Sep 5 to Sep 15, more than 5.8 million travellers crossed the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints, ICA said.

Traveller volume peaked on Sep 5, with over 575,000 travellers clearing immigration at the checkpoints in a single day.

"Car travellers departing during peak periods had to wait up to three hours for immigration clearance due to traffic tailbacks from Malaysia," ICA said.