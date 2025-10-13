Heavy traffic expected at Singapore-Malaysia land checkpoints over Deepavali long weekend

SINGAPORE: Heavy traffic is expected at both the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints over the upcoming Deepavali long weekend.
From Oct 17 to Oct 20, travellers should expect longer waiting times to clear immigration, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Monday (Oct 13).
ICA added that the longer waiting times are due to the upcoming long weekend as well as the authority's intensified checks against the smuggling of e-vaporisers.
Travellers are advised to check the traffic conditions at the land checkpoints before embarking on their journeys.
"Those who need to travel during this peak period can consider taking the cross-border bus services to avoid congestion," said ICA.
"Travellers are also encouraged to use QR codes generated from the MyICA mobile app for more convenient passport-less immigration clearance."
However, travellers are still required to bring along their passports when travelling overseas, ICA added.
During the September school holiday period from Sep 5 to Sep 15, more than 5.8 million travellers crossed the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints, ICA said.
Traveller volume peaked on Sep 5, with over 575,000 travellers clearing immigration at the checkpoints in a single day.
"Car travellers departing during peak periods had to wait up to three hours for immigration clearance due to traffic tailbacks from Malaysia," ICA said.
ICA reminded travellers to ensure that their passports have at least six months’ validity.
All short-term visitors – including those holding in-principle approvals for long-term passes – must submit their Singapore Arrival Card and health declaration via the MyICA mobile app within three days before arriving in Singapore.
Singapore permanent residents who have renewed their passports should verify that their re-entry permits have been successfully transferred to their new documents.
Long-term pass holders must also notify ICA or the Ministry of Manpower of any changes to their passport particulars before returning to Singapore.
Motorists are reminded to ensure that their Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) is valid. Drivers without a valid Autopass card, VEP approval email from the Land Transport Authority or valid insurance will be turned back.
ICA further advised travellers to clear any outstanding fines with the relevant authorities, as those with unpaid fines may be refused entry into Singapore.
The authority also reminded travellers that vaping and the possession of e-vaporisers are prohibited in Singapore. Since Sep 1, individuals caught possessing, using or importing e-vaporisers will face higher penalties, ICA said.
Short-term visitors who commit a repeat vape-related offence will be banned from re-entering Singapore, while long-term pass holders who re-offend may have their passes revoked on a third offence, and face deportation and a ban from re-entering Singapore.
"We seek travellers’ understanding to cooperate with ICA officers, observe traffic rules and maintain lane discipline," said the authority.
"ICA will not hesitate to take firm action against travellers who do not comply with officers' instructions or commit offences at the checkpoints."