Over 1,100 vapes found hidden in modified back seat of car at Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: More than 1,100 vapes were found on Wednesday (Sep 17) after the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers foiled an attempt to smuggle the illegal devices into Singapore via a Malaysia-registered car at Woodlands Checkpoint.
"ICA's search and examination officers had directed the vehicle for enhanced checks and uncovered 1,169 e-vaporisers concealed in the modified rear back seat of the car," the authority said in a Facebook post on Friday.
ICA added that the case was referred to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) for further investigation.
Enforcement against vaping has intensified as Singapore clamps down on the practice, while stricter penalties against such offences came into effect on Sep 1.
On Monday, over 18,400 e-vaporisers were uncovered in a Malaysian-registered lorry in one of the largest hauls of smuggled vapes detected at Singapore's checkpoints since the tougher laws kicked in.
Four people aged between 24 and 43 were also recently caught for vaping-related offences and fined on the spot during a four-day joint vape enforcement operation, which saw 27 e-vaporisers and related components seized.
"Border security is a crucial aspect of the enforcement strategy against e-vaporisers,” said ICA on Friday.
"As guardians of the nation’s borders, ICA remains committed to safeguarding Singapore by ensuring our borders remain safe and secure."
First-time offenders caught vaping face a fine of S$500 (US$389) if they are under 18, and S$700 if they are 18 or older, while the penalties are harsher for those found using etomidate-laced vapes, known as Kpods.
Separately on Friday, HSA charged a 38-year-old man, Gobi Thayanithi, for attempting to smuggle chewing tobacco into Singapore.
Authorities found 3,450 sachets of chewing tobacco during a search of his Malaysia-registered lorry at Woodlands Checkpoint on Thursday.
His case was adjourned to Oct 7.
For a first offence, those convicted of the import, distribution, sale or offer for sale smokeless tobacco can be fined up to S$10,000, jailed for a maximum of six months or both. For repeat offences, offenders can be fined up to S$20,000, jailed for up to 12 months, or both.