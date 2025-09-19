Over 1,100 vapes found hidden in modified back seat of car at Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: More than 1,100 vapes were found on Wednesday (Sep 17) after the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers foiled an attempt to smuggle the illegal devices into Singapore via a Malaysia-registered car at Woodlands Checkpoint.

"ICA's search and examination officers had directed the vehicle for enhanced checks and uncovered 1,169 e-vaporisers concealed in the modified rear back seat of the car," the authority said in a Facebook post on Friday.

ICA added that the case was referred to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) for further investigation.