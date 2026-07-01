Singapore set to buy additional Hellfire missiles after US approves proposed US$22.3 million package

SINGAPORE: Singapore is set to acquire additional Hellfire missiles after the United States backed a proposed package valued at US$22.3 million.

The US State Department said on Tuesday (Jun 30) that it has approved the potential sale of an additional 24 AGM-114R Hellfire missiles to Singapore, along with related support services and equipment, bringing the total package to 67 missiles.

Hellfire missiles are a type of precision air-to-ground weapon manufactured by Lockheed Martin.

Singapore's Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said the acquisition will support the Republic of Singapore Air Force’s (RSAF) training and operational needs.

RSAF's AH-64D Apache Longbow attack helicopters are armed with Hellfire missiles.

"MINDEF/SAF takes a strategic long-term view on our defence acquisitions to ensure that we make prudent and cost-effective decisions that best meet our defence needs, and maintain operational readiness," the ministry said in response to CNA's queries.

Singapore had requested the missiles as well as engineering, technical and logistics support services, according to a statement released by the US State Department.

The latest approval adds to an earlier package valued at about US$12.4 million, which was below the threshold requiring notification to the US Congress.

The package includes spare parts, launcher upgrades, maintenance and repair services, software support, technical publications, training and technical assistance, as well as engineering and logistics support.

The US State Department said that the proposed sale of this equipment and support "will not alter the basic military balance in the region".

It noted that the sale would support US foreign policy and national security objectives by improving the security of Singapore, which Washington views as "an important force for political stability and economic progress in Asia".

The State Department said the sale would enhance the RSAF's ability to conduct operations and training, adding that Singapore would have "no difficulty" integrating the equipment and associated training into its armed forces.

In June, the US approved a US$73 million rocket artillery upgrade sale to Singapore.