School bus operators allowed to raise fares by up to 20% in July and August: MOE

SINGAPORE: School bus operators will be allowed to impose a temporary fuel surcharge of up to 20 per cent on fares for July and August, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said on Friday (Jun 26), citing elevated fuel prices.

“Operators are discussing any fare adjustments with schools and communicating these to parents during the June school holidays, so that parents can plan their transport arrangements when the school term starts,” the ministry added.

The government previously announced temporary support measures for school bus operators, covering services provided from April to June, after fuel prices surged during the conflict in the Middle East.

In May, the support was increased from the equivalent of 13 per cent to 20 per cent of transport fare revenue.

At the time, MOE said that operators would be able to impose a “time-bound” fuel surcharge to offset higher operating costs from July, should fuel prices remain elevated. It also advised schools to "reasonably consider" requests from contracted transport operators to raise bus fares for off-site activities.

The ministry said on Friday that it will “continue to track the shifting fuel price situation closely and review the fuel surcharge cap where appropriate”.

Students on the MOE financial assistance scheme will not see any increase in fares paid out of pocket, as they will receive additional school bus subsidies to cover any increases in their school bus fares.

Those who require additional support or who do not qualify for the financial assistance scheme can approach their schools for school-based assistance.

The US and Iran inked an agreement on Jun 17 to end their war after more than three months of fighting. Fuel prices, which rose during the conflict, remain elevated, pushing up operating costs.