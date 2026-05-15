MOE raises school bus operator support to 20% of fare revenue amid continued high fuel prices

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Education (MOE) said on Friday (May 15) it will increase temporary support for operators of regular school bus services for May and June, citing continued high fuel prices.

The support will rise from the equivalent of 13 per cent to 20 per cent of transport fare revenue.

"This will help transport operators continue operating without disruption," MOE said.

The ministry previously announced in April it would provide temporary support to such operators to help them cope with rising fuel costs.

Acting Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow also said in parliament last month that the government will temporarily co-fund cost increases for certain essential bus services to cushion the impact of the Middle East conflict on Singaporeans.

Should fuel prices remain elevated, MOE said transport operators will, from July, be allowed to offset higher operating costs through a "time-bound" fuel surcharge.

"MOE will set a maximum fuel surcharge that operators may charge, and operators may increase the school bus fares up to this surcharge," it added.

The ministry will update transport operators on the surcharge cap in June, and parents will then be informed of the revised school bus fares from July - if any - so they can plan their transport arrangements after the June school holidays.

MOE said it will continue to review fuel prices, and adjust or remove the maximum fuel surcharge allowed, in line with fuel price movements.

The ministry also advised schools last month to "reasonably consider" requests from contracted transport operators to raise bus fares for off-site activities amid fuel price spikes.

This would help keep on-demand bus services running so that school activities and students’ learning are not "adversely affected", it noted.