FAQ: Hit an animal while driving on Singapore roads? Here’s what you should do

SINGAPORE: A recent spate of community cat deaths sparked public outcry, but the National Parks Board (NParks) said in early June that there is no evidence to suggest these cases involved deliberate acts of animal cruelty.

The two community cat deaths in Yishun and Punggol were instead likely caused by vehicle accidents, NParks concluded, while another cat found dead at a void deck in Tampines was the result of a traffic incident.

CNA looks at what you should do if you happen to hit an animal while driving and what your obligations are.

Can you continue driving?

According to the Road Traffic Act, motorists must stop if their vehicles caused injury or death to any animal as long as they can "reasonably tell" that the animal has an owner or that the animal's presence on the road is "likely to pose any safety hazard" to other road users. All animal species are covered under the Act.

In response to CNA's queries, NParks advised motorists to drive with caution in residential and forested areas, and to drive within speed limits or reduce their speed.

They should also be alert to the crossing of animals when driving in such areas and along roads flanked by forested areas, especially where there are signs to indicate animal crossings, it added.

What should you do upon colliding with an animal?

Traffic police (TP) told CNA that motorists who have hit an animal while driving should stop their vehicle in a safe location and turn on the hazard lights to alert other drivers.

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) said that the relevant authorities should be contacted, depending on the animal's well-being.

They are:

NParks' 24-hour Animal Response Centre at 1800 476 1600

Animal Concerns Research & Education Society (ACRES) at 9783 7782 (for wildlife animals)

SPCA at 6287 5355 ext. 9 (for dogs, cats and small animals such as rabbits and hamsters)

Motorists who are unsure if the animal is dead or alive can take a video and forward it to ACRES, said a spokesperson, adding that they should avoid touching or handling the animal, and to wait for ACRES' advice.

If the animal is dead, the National Environment Agency (NEA) should be contacted at 1800 2255 632 for removal of the carcass.

An NEA spokesperson said that the agency is responsible for clearing animal carcasses in public areas, excluding estates maintained by town councils, in the interest of public health.

If the accident has caused obstruction to traffic or if the presence of the animal on the road is likely to endanger road users, the police must be immediately informed and reasonable steps have to be taken to alert others of the obstruction.