Home renovations hit by delays, rising costs as demand for low-formaldehyde materials grows

HEALTH RISKS

Formaldehyde is widely used in construction because it strengthens resins and adhesives.



A CNA report last year found elevated levels of formaldehyde in some wood furnishings.



These items are often made from materials such as plywood, which is typically bonded with resins and coated with laminate finishes that contain the chemical.



In hot weather or high indoor temperatures, a process known as off-gassing can occur, where volatile organic compounds – including formaldehyde – are released into the air.



Experts warned that prolonged exposure or high concentrations of the chemical can pose health risks.



Symptoms may include skin irritation, sore or watery eyes, and respiratory issues such as bronchitis, breathing difficulties or asthma attacks.



Manufacturers said heightened awareness of these risks is prompting more homeowners to seek safer alternatives.



Aluminium cabinets, for example, have become increasingly popular, with one firm reporting that demand has surged by as much as 50 per cent compared to last year.



These cabinets are less susceptible to water damage and contain significantly fewer harmful chemicals, including formaldehyde, than traditional wood furnishings.



However, the shift has created new challenges for suppliers.



One firm told CNA that aluminium shipments from China are taking longer to arrive due to stronger demand and extended customs clearance times.



What previously took about four weeks can now take up to six.



Mr Russell Chin, managing director of interior design firm Inspire ID Group, said price volatility and supply chain disruptions have added uncertainty.



“For us, what we can always do is that we always give advance notice,” he noted, adding that the firm discusses with homeowners whether to wait or consider substitute materials.



“So we manage the expectations. This helps the homeowner to understand, to better manage the renovation process, so that at the end of day there is less dispute.”