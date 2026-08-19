Initiative to help rough sleepers find co-tenants for rental flats among pilot projects given MSF funding

SINGAPORE: An initiative to match rough sleepers with one another so they can jointly rent a public rental flat is among the pilot projects to receive help under a new Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) fund.

MSF announced on Wednesday (Aug 19) that 17 community-led projects will be piloted, spanning areas such as employment, housing, outreach, social reintegration and youth support.

Of these, 11 will test new initiatives aimed at providing more tailored support for rough sleepers.

This is the first tranche of projects under the S$450,000 (US$352,600) Partnership to Tackle Homelessness (PATH) fund, which aims to support initiatives that help homeless people.

Rough sleepers are defined as individuals who sleep in public spaces, regardless of whether they have housing. This includes those without a home and those who have a home but are unable to return to it.

The fund gives community organisations opportunities to pilot innovative approaches, test new solutions and contribute ideas shaped by their experiences working directly with rough sleepers.

"These projects also recognise that helping someone move out of rough sleeping is not only about providing temporary accommodation," said MSF.

"It is also about helping individuals restore stability in their lives, strengthen their relationships and develop the confidence, skills and support networks needed to remain stably housed."

According to an MSF report in January, 496 rough sleepers were counted during a single-night street count on Jul 18, 2025, a slight decrease from the 530 in 2022.

The next application window for the PATH fund will open in March 2027.

The 17 projects were unveiled at the Partners Engaging and Empowering Rough Sleepers (PEERS) appreciation event on Wednesday.

It was attended by Minister-in-charge of Social Services Integration Desmond Lee, Senior Minister of State of Social and Family Development Goh Pei Ming and Senior Parliamentary Secretary Eric Chua.