'This family means a lot to me': The Night Cafe that offers rough sleepers more than a meal

SINGAPORE: Bernie remembers the year she saw four supermoons in the night sky while rough sleeping on the streets of Singapore.

Between 2023 and 2024, she had no home to return to. She slept outside, initially at Marina Bay, then settling at a downtown university campus with quieter surroundings.

“When I’m outside, I really appreciate nature, because that is where you see the beautiful wonders that’s happening,” said the 71-year-old, who wanted to be identified only by her first name.

Bernie used to have shelter and stability – a flat she rented with her mother and a job as a secretary “earning big bucks”. By her reckoning, she had a good life.

That changed when she lost her job in the 2010s. She started working part-time, but eventually, that wasn’t enough to pay the rent.

When they lost their home, a close relative took in her mother, but Bernie was left on her own due to a family dispute she declined to elaborate on.

“I left because no one wants to take me,” she said.

She drifted between budget hotels at first, but once her savings ran low, she turned to the streets for the first time in her late 60s.

The supermoons were among Bernie’s brighter memories of rough sleeping, along with the times strangers went out of their way to give her food or a blanket, or expressed concern about her.

Others were less kind. She remembers parents passing by and warning their children: “When you grow up, you don’t listen, you got no money, you’re going to sleep in the streets like her.”