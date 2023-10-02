Close to 500 hospital and nursing home beds added to healthcare facilities, with more to come this year

SINGAPORE: Close to 500 beds have been added to Singapore's healthcare facilities, with the Ministry of Health (MOH) on track to add about 800 more by the end of this year.

The approximately 500 beds comprise 30 at acute hospitals, 90 at community hospitals, more than 350 at nursing homes and 20 at Mobile Inpatient Care @ Home.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung gave this update on Monday (Oct 2) at the opening of the Tan Tock Seng Hospital Integrated Care Hub's rehabilitation and recovery wards.

He previously announced that the ministry aims to add 1,300 beds this year to address the bed crunch at hospitals. This capacity is equivalent to one-and-a-half regional hospitals, he noted on Monday.

"We are on track to open the rest of the additional capacity by the end of this year," Mr Ong said.

"This additional capacity requires more manpower, and MOH will continue to closely monitor both the infrastructure development and manpower inflows to ensure that they are increasing in tandem."

Mr Ong said it has been a challenging period for the healthcare community since the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that demand for healthcare will increase with an ageing population.

The Health Ministry said in April that the median waiting time for admission to wards had risen from about five hours to 7.2 hours. The root cause was having more patients with more complex medical needs, the ministry said then, adding that these patients are often older who needed longer hospital stays.