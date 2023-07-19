Fresh Singapore nursing graduates eligible for S$15,000 sign-on bonus

SINGAPORE: Fresh nursing graduates in Singapore will be eligible for a S$15,000 (US$11,300) sign-on bonus, as part of efforts to build up the country's nursing manpower, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday (Jul 19).

Announced by Health Minister Ong Ye Kung during a Nurses’ Merit Award (NMA) ceremony on Wednesday, the bonus will be extended to fresh nursing graduates from Institutes of Higher Learning in Singapore, who have not taken up a sponsorship or scholarship.

To be eligible, they must be Singapore citizens or permanent residents, and graduate in 2023 from Nanyang Polytechnic, Ngee Ann Polytechnic, the National University of Singapore or the Singapore Institute of Technology; or from an Institute of Technical Education (ITE) in December 2022.

The bonus will apply to graduates who join public healthcare clusters or publicly funded residential community care organisations between Jan 1 and Dec 31 this year.

Eligible nurses will receive the bonus in three tranches of S$5,000 each, paid out at the start of employment and at the end of their first then second year of service.