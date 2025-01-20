Singapore Red Cross pledges S$300,000 of relief supplies for Gaza

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Red Cross is committing S$300,000 (US$219,790) worth of relief supplies to Gaza to support the needs of affected communities.

The latest tranche of humanitarian aid comes a day after the Israel-Hamas ceasefire which took effect on Sunday (Jan 19).

Food parcels, hygiene kits and medical supplies will be included in this tranche, said the Singapore Red Cross in a media release on Monday.

"Singapore Red Cross is glad that the ceasefire is now in place and this presents a crucial opportunity to scale up on humanitarian assistance to address the urgent needs of civilians affected by the crisis," said the humanitarian organisation's secretary general and CEO, Mr Benjamin Williams.

"Our focus remains on providing swift, life-saving support – ensuring that those in need of urgent medical care, psychological support, and essential relief will receive the help they need."

The Singapore Red Cross added it has disbursed close to S$1 million worth of relief aid through the Egyptian Red Crescent Society (ERCS).

This includes the deployment of an operations coordinator and an eight-person team to assist the ERCS with relief operations in 2024, it said.

The Singapore Red Cross will continue to work with its partners to monitor the Gaza situation and adjust its response to meet the needs of the affected communities.

Funds raised from the public will directly support the displaced Palestinian communities in Gaza, the humanitarian organisation added.

The Singapore Red Cross said it will collaborate with its Red Cross Red Crescent movement partners, including ERCS, to ensure that the aid is being distributed to those in need.

It has been working together with ECRS to procure and deliver essential relief supplies via the land borders in Rafah since the start of the conflict on Oct 7, 2023.

The Singapore Red Cross added that it is also ready to deploy an operations coordinator to work with its ground partners to coordinate the latest round of humanitarian aid.

During the ceasefire, ERCS will be working closely with state authorities to intensify aid delivery into Gaza.

ERCS also shared that aid stockpiled near the Rafah crossing is ready for immediate dispatch once the borders reopen, with plans for 600 truckloads of aid and fuel to be delivered daily during the first phase of the ceasefire.