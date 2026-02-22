11 men arrested for illegal transaction of marine gas oil

SINGAPORE: Eleven men, aged between 32 and 58, were arrested in the early hours of Sunday (Feb 22) for their suspected involvement in an illegal transaction of marine gas oil.

Officers from the police coast guard arrested the crew members of a Singapore-registered tugboat and a foreign-registered tugboat at about 1.40am in the sea off Selat Pauh, Singapore.

Preliminary investigations revealed that four crew members of the Singapore-registered tugboat allegedly misappropriated marine gas oil valued at about S$5,000 (US$3,900) without their company’s knowledge, the police said in a news release.

The oil was allegedly intended to be sold illegally to seven crew members of a foreign-registered tugboat for personal financial gain.

The men will be charged on Monday.

The crew members of the Singapore-registered tugboat will be charged with criminal breach of trust, while the remaining suspects from the foreign-registered tugboat will be charged with attempting to dishonestly receive stolen property.

Those convicted of criminal breach of trust may face a jail term of up to 15 years and a fine.

If convicted of the offence of attempting to dishonestly receive stolen property, a person may face a jail term of up to five years, a fine, or both.

The police said they take a serious view of illegal transactions of marine gas oil in Singapore waters.

"The authorities will continue to conduct enforcement and security checks to prevent, deter, and detect such illicit activities in Singapore waters."