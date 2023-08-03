Importers see cost of goods fall with stronger Singapore dollar

CHEAPER THAN LOCAL SUPERMARKETS

Thanks to a stronger Singapore dollar, specialty shops such as Japanese supermarket Iroha International now have more purchasing power when buying goods from overseas.

Iroha International, which was started seven years ago, imports all of its products from Japan.

With the stronger Singapore currency, it can sell certain products, such as coffee, for at least two dollars less than local supermarkets.

Mr Hayato Yaegashi, director of Iroha International, said: "Now, the Singapore dollar is quite expensive. When I started doing business, SGD was 100 yen, but now the SGD has become like 105 yen. So I could buy more items from Japan to Singapore.”

He noted that some bottled beverages have become cheaper, with prices falling about five to 10 per cent.

However, even with falling prices, some shoppers said they are not feeling the benefits of the stronger Singapore currency.