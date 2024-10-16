Income-Allianz deal: MPs raise concerns about government blocking foreign investment deals, impact on reputation

SINGAPORE: Members of Parliament (MPs) on Wednesday (Oct 16) raised concerns that government intervention in corporate deals could affect Singapore’s business-friendly reputation, after a proposed deal between Income Insurance and German insurance was blocked.

Nearly 20 MPs from both sides of the House spoke on the Insurance (Amendment) Bill, in a debate that lasted close to four hours.

The Bill was tabled on Monday to provide a "clear statutory basis" for the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth’s (MCCY) views to be considered in applications related to insurers that are either a co-op or linked to a co-op.

The Bill was passed with seven abstentions from the Workers' Party. The Progress Singapore Party supported the law.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong, Second Minister for Finance Chee Hong Tat and deputy secretary-general of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) Desmond Tan addressed MPs' concerns.

Several MPs asked whether NTUC was aware of the details of the deal between Income and Allianz, which involved a capital reduction plan.

Mr Tan said that NTUC’s central committee only found out about it on Monday, when it was announced in parliament.

FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN SINGAPORE

MPs said they were concerned that the government’s intervention in a foreign investor’s business deal could affect how investors see Singapore.

“How can we ensure that our regulatory environment remains predictable and welcoming for foreign investments?” asked MP Yip Hon Weng (PAP-Yio Chu Kang).

He noted that Singapore has a strong reputation as a pro-business country, and questioned if the “discretionary power” could be perceived as a barrier and make global insurers hesitant to invest here.