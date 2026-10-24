Indonesian political rhetoric targeting neighbours aimed at distracting from domestic pressures

SINGAPORE: Recent remarks by current and former Indonesian political figures targeting neighbouring countries amid the transboundary haze appear to be driven by “domestic political frustrations” and posturing rather than signalling a shift in Indonesia’s approach towards its neighbours, analysts said.

They noted that Singapore and Malaysia have avoided directing criticism at Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, even as some political figures including a member of his Cabinet, make pointed comments amid tensions over transboundary haze blanketing parts of the region.

“While Indonesia may not yet be in the throes of a full-blown economic crisis, its people are already feeling the pinch. They are in need of answers to the hardships they face,” said Mr Made Supriatma, a visiting fellow with the Indonesia Studies Programme at Singapore-based think tank ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute.

Ramping up rhetoric by casting its neighbours as partially responsible “serves as an easy way for politicians to evade their own accountability”, he added.

Ms Julia Lau, principal fellow and coordinator of the Indonesia Studies Programme at ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute, said such posturing was not new, pointing to a “long-standing tactic” among Indonesian politicians to invoke nationalist sentiment during times of domestic difficulties.

In recent days, there has been sharp rhetoric from prominent Indonesian figures over energy supplies and allegations of market manipulation.

Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Downstreaming and Energy Transition Bahlil Lahadalia on Thursday (Oct 22) had raised the possibility of not renewing gas export contracts to neighbouring countries, though he did not name these countries.

“Regarding our energy security, I will review contracts with other countries that are uncooperative and do not show mutual respect in their relations with us,” he said at an event, as quoted by CNBC Indonesia.

“I will not hesitate to consider stopping exports to countries that do not respect Indonesia.”

Separately, former trade minister Muhammad Lutfi had earlier alleged Singapore’s state investors Temasek and GIC of attempting to pressure global index provider MSCI into downgrading Indonesia’s stock market.

Both Temasek and GIC have denied the allegations.

Mr Lutfi served as trade minister under former president Joko Widodo until 2022. In 2023, he was questioned by Indonesian prosecutors over a corruption scandal involving the fraudulent issuance of crude palm oil export permits.

The claims against Temasek and GIC are part of a series of videos that Mr Lutfi posted on social media in recent days taking aim at Singapore and Malaysia. In other videos, he addressed Singapore’s Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu, questioning whether she would take enforcement action against Singapore-listed firms.