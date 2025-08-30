Singapore advises citizens in Indonesia to avoid protest areas

SINGAPORE: Amid protests in Indonesia, Singapore on Saturday (Aug 30) advised its citizens to avoid areas where demonstrations are taking place.
Protests erupted across several Indonesian cities on Friday in anger at the death of a delivery rider who was hit by a police vehicle.
Officers responded to rioters with tear gas, and the president called for calm.
Violent clashes had already broken out between protesters and police in the capital Jakarta on Thursday over several issues such as low wages, perceived lavish perks for lawmakers and the government’s handling of the economy.
At least three people in Makassar City were killed by a fire started by protesters at a council building on Friday night. Protests were also reported in Bandung, Yogyakarta, Semarang and Surabaya.
The Singapore Embassy in Jakarta noted that several demonstrations have been taking place in Jakarta and some secondary cities.
“Singaporeans in Indonesia should avoid demonstration areas and large public gatherings. You should stay vigilant, monitor developments through the local news and heed instructions by local authorities,” the embassy said in a Facebook post on Saturday.
Singaporeans in or travelling to Indonesia are also encouraged to eRegister with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg.
“You should also stay in touch with your family and friends so that they know you are safe,” the embassy added.
Who to contact for assistance
Singaporeans who require consular assistance may contact:
Embassy of the Republic of Singapore in Jakarta
Address: Block X/4, KAV No 2, Jln H R Rasuna Said, Kuningan, Jakarta Selatan 12950
Email: singemb_jkt [at] mfa.sg
Tel: +62-21-5091-5400, +62-21-520-1469
Emergency Tel (After Hours): +62-811-863-348
Consulate-General of the Republic of Singapore in Batam
Address: Level 3 Panbil Residence, Jalan Ahmad Yani, Muka Kuning, Batam 29433, Indonesia
Email: singcon_bth [at] mfa.sg
Tel: +627783720000
Emergency Tel (After Hours): +62 811 7049 084
Consulate-General of the Republic of Singapore in Medan
Address: Suite No 2 - 6, 11th Floor, Forum Nine Office and F & B Gallery, No. 9 Jalan Imam Bonjol, 20112 Medan, Indonesia
Email: sporeconsulatemedan [at] mfa.sg
Tel: +62-61-8050-1500
Emergency Tel (After Hours): +62-811-6170-339
Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24 Hours)
Email: mfa_duty_officer [at] mfa.gov.sg
Tel: +65 6379 8800 / +65 6379 8855