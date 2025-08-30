Singapore advises citizens in Indonesia to avoid protest areas

SINGAPORE: Amid protests in Indonesia, Singapore on Saturday (Aug 30) advised its citizens to avoid areas where demonstrations are taking place.

Protests erupted across several Indonesian cities on Friday in anger at the death of a delivery rider who was hit by a police vehicle.

Officers responded to rioters with tear gas, and the president called for calm.

Violent clashes had already broken out between protesters and police in the capital Jakarta on Thursday over several issues such as low wages, perceived lavish perks for lawmakers and the government’s handling of the economy.

At least three people in Makassar City were killed by a fire started by protesters at a council building on Friday night. Protests were also reported in Bandung, Yogyakarta, Semarang and Surabaya.