Singapore, Indonesia launch defence alumni initiative

SINGAPORE: Singapore and Indonesia launched a new defence alumni initiative on Tuesday (Jul 14), aimed at bringing together generations of military officers from both countries.

Singapore Minister for Defence Chan Chun Sing and his Indonesian counterpart Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin launched the Indonesia-Singapore (INDOSIN) Defence Alumni initiative in Jakarta, where they signed the alumni's initiating directive and unveiled its logo, said Singapore's Ministry of Defence (MINDEF).

“The alumni brings together generations of Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) and Indonesian National Defence Forces (TNI) officers who have participated in each other’s courses and training,” said MINDEF.

“It will enable these officers to maintain their personal and professional ties beyond active service, strengthening people-to-people ties between Singapore and Indonesia across generations.”



The initiative is known as Persahabatan Alumni Pertahanan, or PERSAHAN, a name that combines the Indonesian words for "friendship" and "defence alumni".

The chiefs of the defence forces of Singapore and Indonesia will be the co-presidents of the alumni to guide its plans and activities, MINDEF said. The co-presidents may also invite other SAF and TNI officers who have contributed significantly to bilateral relations between the two armed forces.

The alumni’s membership will also include current and former defence attachés to Singapore and Indonesia.