Indranee Rajah defends parliamentary procedures after concerns raised by WP's Sylvia Lim

SINGAPORE: Leader of the House Indranee Rajah defended parliamentary procedures after Workers' Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim raised concerns about the redirection of parliamentary questions and the expedited passage of urgent Bills.

During the Committee of Supply debate on Monday (Mar 3), Ms Lim said parliamentary questions posed by MPs to one ministry may be redirected to be answered by another ministry without prior reference to the MP.

“Sometimes, the redirection is justified, such as when the MP may have inadvertently asked the question to the wrong ministry,” said the Member of Parliament for Aljunied.

“However, it seems to me that questions may also be redirected simply because the government finds it expedient to do so. This may undermine the main purpose of question time - government accountability.”

Citing a parliamentary question that Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh had filed in August as an example, Ms Lim noted that he had asked the Ministry of Transport for the Land Transport Authority's (LTA) assessment of the demand for the special shuttle bus services at Marine Parade GRC.

However, the question had been redirected to the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) instead, she said, adding that when Mr Singh asked supplementary transport-related questions afterwards, he was invited to file questions with LTA.

"While the Minister for Transport did step in shortly at that session to address the (Leader of the Opposition's) queries, the question still remains as to why a question posed to LTA was redirected to MCCY in the first place," she said.

The shuttle bus service is an initiative by the People's Association, which comes under MCCY.

Given limits to question time in parliament as well as potential procedural objections to refilling questions, Ms Lim asked if moving forward, MPs could be consulted on any intended redirection of questions.

In response, Ms Indranee said: “It's not really for the MP to decide who has the relevant knowledge. It's for the government, looking at the question, to determine who amongst us, who amongst the agencies and the ministries, is the one responsible or has the knowledge or is in the best position to respond.

“What is truly important at the end of the day is that the question is responded to, and that, effectively, is what is done because no matter who the question is redirected to, which agency or which ministry, there will be an answer provided.”

Turning to Ms Lim's example about the bus services in Marine Parade GRC, Ms Indranee said the decision, in that particular case, had been made by the People's Association, and not MOT or LTA.

"It was, therefore, not for MOT to explain why the shuttle bus was launched, because that was a scheme done under the People's Association and the People's Association is a statutory board that comes under MCCY and that is why the minister ... responded to that," she said.

"The Minister for Transport Chee Hong Tat did rise to clarify a point from the Leader of the Opposition, as he had asked with respect to the bus connectivity enhancement programme, and that comes under MOT. So because that one came under MOT, the Minister for Transport responded to that."

On Ms Lim’s suggestion to consult MPs before redirecting questions, Ms Indranee said MPs should make their questions clear when filing them.

“We would not want to put in place a process where every single question that is filed, you have to go back to an MP and check ‘what was your underlying intent?’” she said.

“If in the situation that Ms Lim describes where it is redirected and the member feels that it should not go because the underlying intent was to ask the other ministry something, the member is always free to reach out to the relevant minister and explain that.”