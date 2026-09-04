Northern Hemisphere flu vaccines in Singapore delayed by about 2 weeks to early October

SINGAPORE: Flu vaccines for the upcoming Northern Hemisphere flu season will be available in Singapore about two weeks later than usual, with supplies expected to reach public and private healthcare providers in early to mid-October, the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) said on Friday (Sep 4).

This is due to an industry-wide delay by pharmaceutical companies in developing the latest Northern Hemisphere vaccines, which will contain a two-strain change from the 2026 Southern Hemisphere seasonal influenza vaccines, based on recommendations by the World Health Organization.

Northern Hemisphere flu vaccines are typically available in Singapore by the end of September, ahead of the season which generally runs from October to March.

The delay comes as Singapore sees an increase in influenza cases, although there is no indication that the infections are more severe than usual, CDA said previously.

Flu vaccines are tailored according to the annual flu seasons in the Northern and Southern Hemispheres. Vaccine formulations for these two regions differ due to the unique influenza strains circulating in each hemisphere during their flu seasons.

Since flu viruses evolve, each vaccine strain is also updated annually to ensure they remain effective.

WHAT SHOULD PEOPLE DO IN THE MEANTIME?

Singapore's Expert Committee on Immunisation has recommended that people at higher risk of developing severe influenza receive the 2026-2027 Northern Hemisphere vaccine when it becomes available.

“The 2026-2027 Northern Hemisphere seasonal influenza vaccine is expected to confer better protection against circulating influenza strains in the upcoming Northern Hemisphere season and is therefore the preferred vaccine for persons in the recommended groups,” said MOH and CDA.

These groups include seniors aged 65 and above, children aged six months to under five years, and people with underlying medical conditions.

However, those in the recommended groups who have not received the 2026 Southern Hemisphere vaccine and want some protection in the interim are encouraged to get it.

They should still receive the 2026-2027 Northern Hemisphere vaccine when it becomes available, with a minimum interval of eight weeks between doses.

There is sufficient supply of the 2026 Southern Hemisphere vaccine, and people can approach their healthcare providers to receive it, the health authorities said.

Those who have already received the Southern Hemisphere vaccine are advised to wait for the Northern Hemisphere vaccine to become available and receive it as their next dose.

Polyclinics and Community Health Assist Scheme (CHAS) general practitioner clinics will contact patients who have already booked influenza vaccination appointments to reschedule them.