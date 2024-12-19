Low-lying Singapore explores innovations to future-proof coastlines from rising sea levels
These ideas have to be tested in real-world conditions to ensure they are practical and effective in tackling future storm surges, experts told CNA.
SINGAPORE: Low-lying Singapore is exploring innovative solutions to protect its shores from rising sea levels due to climate change, including watertight stackable walls to prevent flooding.
To enable coastal protection plans to be implemented effectively, Singapore's national water agency PUB will propose new legislation to support future measures.
DEVELOPING INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS
It has set aside S$125 million (US$92 million) under the coastal protection and flood management research to future-proof Singapore’s coastlines.
PUB and relevant agencies have progressively launched site-specific studies at parts of Singapore's coastline.
This includes the ongoing City-East Coast study, which covers Changi, East Coast area and the Greater Southern Waterfront.
The Housing and Development Board (HDB) said this “will inform the need to implement coastal protection infrastructure measures at the greater southern waterfront area with upcoming waterfront residential projects”.
These measures are important as Singapore's coastline stretches over 300km, said observers.
Currently, there are 17 research projects undertaken by the Coastal Protection and Flood Resilience Institute (CFI) Singapore - a research institute under the National University of Singapore (NUS).
One innovation being developed at CFI is stackable walls.
Researchers are trying to come up with watertight walls that are easy to retrofit and can blend in with the natural environment.
“Our plan is to continue to do a more detailed survey of every vulnerable section of the existing coastline,” said Assistant Professor Chew Soon Hoe of NUS’ Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering.
Laboratory model-scale studies also have to be conducted “to validate that our solution works”, he added.
“Beyond that, we'd love to have a pilot test plot in some part of Singapore's coastline and test out this whole concept to validate its practicality … and whether it's suitable for our current environment.”
Studies have shown that about a quarter of Singapore’s Central Business District could be flooded if sea levels rise by just a few metres, said Asst Prof Chew.
Much of the financial district is built on reclaimed land and is less than 5m above sea level.
“If sea levels continue to rise, the whole island is vulnerable,” he added.
PROTECTION AGAINST OIL SPILLS
Experts said there is also a need for better practices to protect the shoreline from oil spills.
Earlier this year, Singapore’s southern coastline turned black after a collision between two vessels released some 400 metric tonnes of oil.
The oil spill on Jun 14, which affected Sentosa and other beaches, was caused by a Netherlands-flagged dredger hitting a Singapore-flagged bunker vessel at Pasir Panjang Terminal.
It sparked a massive clean-up operation that took more than two months.
Dr Jani Tanzil, senior research fellow and facility director at the St John's Island National Marine Laboratory, said oil spills can have a huge impact on the coastal environment.
The Jun 14 oil spill was “a wake-up call as to what can happen in Singapore waters when you have very busy shipping activities and a lot of maritime activities in a small space”, she added.
“We were very lucky that this oil spill happened during mid tide. Therefore, the oil didn't reach coral reef areas and sea grass areas for most parts.
“But if the clean-up activity had not been as fast and efficient as it had been, the oil could be remobilised and actually impact these lower tide ecosystems, which we know are sensitive and yet also very important and support high diversity,” she said.
Oil remobilisation is the process where oil that has been spilled or submerged is reintroduced into the water or on the shore.
On coastal development, Dr Tanzil said Singapore has to safeguard our shorelines and make it more liveable “not just for humans but also marine life”.