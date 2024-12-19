Low-lying Singapore explores innovations to future-proof coastlines from rising sea levels

DEVELOPING INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS

It has set aside S$125 million (US$92 million) under the coastal protection and flood management research to future-proof Singapore’s coastlines.

PUB and relevant agencies have progressively launched site-specific studies at parts of Singapore's coastline.

This includes the ongoing City-East Coast study, which covers Changi, East Coast area and the Greater Southern Waterfront.

The Housing and Development Board (HDB) said this “will inform the need to implement coastal protection infrastructure measures at the greater southern waterfront area with upcoming waterfront residential projects”.

These measures are important as Singapore's coastline stretches over 300km, said observers.

Currently, there are 17 research projects undertaken by the Coastal Protection and Flood Resilience Institute (CFI) Singapore - a research institute under the National University of Singapore (NUS).

One innovation being developed at CFI is stackable walls.

Researchers are trying to come up with watertight walls that are easy to retrofit and can blend in with the natural environment.

“Our plan is to continue to do a more detailed survey of every vulnerable section of the existing coastline,” said Assistant Professor Chew Soon Hoe of NUS’ Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering.

Laboratory model-scale studies also have to be conducted “to validate that our solution works”, he added.

“Beyond that, we'd love to have a pilot test plot in some part of Singapore's coastline and test out this whole concept to validate its practicality … and whether it's suitable for our current environment.”

Studies have shown that about a quarter of Singapore’s Central Business District could be flooded if sea levels rise by just a few metres, said Asst Prof Chew.

Much of the financial district is built on reclaimed land and is less than 5m above sea level.

“If sea levels continue to rise, the whole island is vulnerable,” he added.