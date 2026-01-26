Singapore needs to do more with integration so it can do more immigration: Jeffrey Siow

SINGAPORE: Singapore needs to do more with integration so that the country can do more immigration, said Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow on Monday (Jan 26).

Speaking at the Institute of Policy Studies’ Singapore Perspectives 2026 conference, he called Singapore's total fertility rate of 0.97 "abysmal" and noted that it was far below the replacement rate.

"The truth that we have to confront is that immigration is crucial to retain the dynamism of Singaporean society and economy," he added.

"But immigration can only go as far as integration allows, and we can only stay open and welcoming to newcomers if we are able to integrate them well.

"So, I think we need to do a better job with integration so that we can do more immigration. Let me repeat that. We need to do more with integration so that we can do more immigration."

To do this, the country has to make newcomers feel Singaporean and also make Singaporeans feel that the newcomers are Singaporean, said Mr Siow.

“In theory, Singapore is a young immigrant nation, but why is this difficult? Maybe it's because we don't feel secure enough about what it means to be Singaporean,” he said, adding that this attitude is natural.

It is also natural that it is harder to forge understanding and trust when newcomers come from much more diverse backgrounds than before, he said.

He added that all sides will have to make "an extra effort", and that newcomers need to want to integrate, contribute to the community, abide by Singapore's norms and "understand what it means to be Singaporean".

“Singaporeans also have to be open-minded too. Accept that the identity we have today will evolve, and understand that it takes time for newcomers to adapt to our local customs and practices," said Mr Siow.

Quoting former Deputy Prime Minister S Rajaratnam, Mr Siow stressed that being Singaporean is not about ancestry or birthplace. “It’s about choice, conviction and contribution, and I believe very strongly in that.”

According to the latest Population in Brief report by the National Population and Talent Division of the Prime Minister’s Office and its partner agencies, there were 3.66 million citizens as of June 2025.

In 2024, 22,766 people were granted citizenship. The average number of citizenships granted per year over the last five years - 2020 to 2024 - was 21,300, slightly higher than the preceding five years at 20,500.