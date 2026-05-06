Islandwide testing of SG Alert system for Singtel users to take place at noon on May 10

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) will conduct an islandwide public test of Singapore's new emergency alert system, SG Alert, at 12pm on Sunday (May 10), with users on Singtel's network receiving notifications on their mobile phones.

The test, which was previously announced as part of the system’s phased rollout, marks the first live activation of SG Alert for the public.

SG Alert is designed to rapidly notify the public of major fires, chemical or terror threats, or other dangers that require immediate action.

During the test on Sunday, mobile phones connected to the Singtel network - including those used by foreign visitors on data-only eSIM plans, as well as users of Gomo and Zero 1 - will receive the alert even if they are not connected to the internet.

The alert will appear as pop-up notifications with the header SG Alert, accompanied by a distinct tone and vibration pattern lasting up to 10 seconds. It will also override silent or “do not disturb” settings to ensure it is noticed.

On some older phone models, the notification may instead appear as a “Presidential Alert” due to compatibility limitations.

"Members of the public are advised not to be alarmed," SCDF said on Wednesday.

No app download or account registration is required to receive the alert. However, SCDF said users should ensure their devices are updated to the latest operating systems to ensure uninterrupted access to the alerts.

SG Alert is supported on phones running Apple iOS 26.4 or later, and Android devices with version 12 and above, alongside the latest Google Play system updates.

The alert system will be rolled out to StarHub users by the end of 2026, followed by M1 and Simba users by mid-2027, SCDF said.