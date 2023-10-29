Singapore's vote in favour of UN resolution shows clear stand on Israel-Hamas conflict: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE: Singapore's vote in favour of the United Nations resolution to protect civilians and uphold legal and humanitarian obligations amid conflict in the Gaza Strip is a "major vote", with the country taking a clear stand and expressing its concerns at the grave situation on the ground, Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam said on Sunday (Oct 29).

"The resolution expressed grave concern at the escalation of violence since Oct 7. It called for immediate, durable, sustained humanitarian truce, leading to a cessation of hostilities. And it called for immediate, continuous and unhindered provision of essential supplies to the civilians in Gaza," he said.

"And it called for Israel to rescind its evacuation order in the Gaza Strip, and it rejected the forced transfer of Palestinians and reaffirmed that the solution to the conflict should be through a peaceful two-state solution."

Mr Shanmugam was speaking to the media on Sunday on the sidelines of a ground-up interfaith joint humanitarian relief effort organised by Humanity Matters, a non-profit organisation, where volunteers were gathered to pack relief supplies to be delivered to the displaced civilians of Gaza.

In reiterating Singapore's support for the UN resolution, Mr Shanmugam highlighted two areas which the resolution should have mentioned.

"One, we must still condemn the terrorist attack by Hamas on Oct 7 which cannot be justified; and two, we need to note also Israel's right to self-defence, but that right to self-defence cannot include indiscriminate killing of civilians and must be done in accordance with international law," he said.