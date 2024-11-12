Singapore will continue to send aid to Gaza despite Israel's ban on UN humanitarian agency: Vivian Balakrishnan

SINGAPORE: Singapore will continue to work with its partners in the Middle East to send aid to Gaza despite Israel's decision to ban the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) from working in Israel and annexed east Jerusalem.

Singapore's Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan said this on Tuesday (Nov 12) in response to a parliamentary question asked by MP Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim (PAP-Chua Chu Kang).

In his question, Mr Zhulkarnain had asked how Singapore would continue to provide assistance to Gaza in light of Israel's move and how it would continue to support UNRWA's work. He also asked if the government would consider airdropping more aid into Gaza.

In a written reply to the question, Dr Balakrishnan expressed concern over the ban.

"Singapore is deeply concerned about the recent passage of legislation in the Israeli Knesset prohibiting UNRWA's activity within Israel's territory and banning contact by state authorities with UNRWA," he said.

"This will hamper the provision of humanitarian relief to Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.

"We urge all parties to respect and support the humanitarian role played by the UN agencies in the Palestinian Territories, allow them unimpeded access to carry out their work, and ensure the safety of their staff."

Dr Balakrishnan, however, noted that apart from UNRWA, Singapore had worked with a number of different partners in the region to provide support to Gaza's civilians.

These include countries like Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates and Cyprus, and humanitarian agencies such as UNICEF, the Egyptian Red Crescent and the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization.

"We will continue to work with partners in the region to send assistance to the affected civilians in Gaza," he said.