Singapore will continue to send aid to Gaza despite Israel's ban on UN humanitarian agency: Vivian Balakrishnan
SINGAPORE: Singapore will continue to work with its partners in the Middle East to send aid to Gaza despite Israel's decision to ban the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) from working in Israel and annexed east Jerusalem.
Singapore's Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan said this on Tuesday (Nov 12) in response to a parliamentary question asked by MP Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim (PAP-Chua Chu Kang).
In his question, Mr Zhulkarnain had asked how Singapore would continue to provide assistance to Gaza in light of Israel's move and how it would continue to support UNRWA's work. He also asked if the government would consider airdropping more aid into Gaza.
In a written reply to the question, Dr Balakrishnan expressed concern over the ban.
"Singapore is deeply concerned about the recent passage of legislation in the Israeli Knesset prohibiting UNRWA's activity within Israel's territory and banning contact by state authorities with UNRWA," he said.
"This will hamper the provision of humanitarian relief to Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.
"We urge all parties to respect and support the humanitarian role played by the UN agencies in the Palestinian Territories, allow them unimpeded access to carry out their work, and ensure the safety of their staff."
Dr Balakrishnan, however, noted that apart from UNRWA, Singapore had worked with a number of different partners in the region to provide support to Gaza's civilians.
These include countries like Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates and Cyprus, and humanitarian agencies such as UNICEF, the Egyptian Red Crescent and the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization.
"We will continue to work with partners in the region to send assistance to the affected civilians in Gaza," he said.
In his reply, Dr Balakrishnan also detailed the aid that Singapore has provided to Gaza so far.
"There have been five tranches of humanitarian assistance to Gaza to date," he said.
"Our efforts include the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) deploying an A330 multi-role tanker transport conveying medical supplies, blankets, sanitation items, water filters and food packs to Al-Arish, Egypt, which was then later transported to Gaza in late 2023.
"In March 2024, the RSAF deployed a C-130 aircraft, staged out of Jordan, to airdrop over 20 tonnes of food supplies directly into Gaza."
Dr Balakrishnan added that Singapore's fourth tranche of aid announced in July 2024, comprising rice and canned sardines, had arrived in Cyprus and would be sent to Gaza with the help of the UAE.
He also provided information on the financial aid that has flowed from Singapore to humanitarian agencies in the region since the Israel-Hamas war began.
"The Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation has donated S$8.1 million to UNRWA and S$2.7 million to UNICEF since the start of the conflict," he said.
"The Singapore Red Cross also donated US$100,000 worth of humanitarian goods to the Egyptian Red Crescent in November 2023.
"We continue to explore other proposals to convey timely assistance through the most effective means."