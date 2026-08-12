New orchid park, family-friendly facilities proposed as part of expanded Istana Park
The National Parks Board is studying the feasibility of an elevated link bridge connecting Dhoby Ghaut Green – which will be merged with the current Istana Park – to Fort Canning Park.
SINGAPORE: A park and plaza dedicated to native orchids as well as a nature playgarden are among the features proposed for the expanded Istana Park, the National Parks Board (NParks) said on Wednesday (Aug 12).
To retain the redeveloped Istana Park's ceremonial significance as the entryway to the Istana, a new ceremonial driveway is also being explored, along with indoor attractions such as galleries.
Speaking during an event where plans for the refreshed Istana Park were unveiled, Minister of State for National Development Alvin Tan said a key part of the government's plans involves rejuvenating the Dhoby Ghaut sub-precinct, with a rejuvenated Istana Park as its core.
"This area will be the green heart of our rejuvenated Orchard Road – greener, more vibrant and more welcoming for families," he added.
NParks said it is also studying the feasibility of an elevated link bridge connecting Dhoby Ghaut Green to Fort Canning Park to provide better access to other attractions in the area.
It was previously announced that Istana Park would be transformed into a new park more than three times its current size after merging with the existing Dhoby Ghaut Green and Penang Road Open Space, along with the 500m stretch of Orchard Road between Buyong Road and Handy Road.
"The significantly larger space will allow for a refresh of the area with new attractions and offerings, which could include more family-friendly features, greenery and flexible spaces for activities and programmes," NParks said in a media release on Wednesday.
The rejuvenated Istana Park will also strengthen the connection to the Istana entrance while improving integration with the surrounding commercial developments within the sub-precinct, it added.
More details on the timeline for the Istana Park and Dhoby Ghaut developments will be shared when ready, NParks said.
These plans are part of ongoing changes to refresh Singapore's shopping belt, Orchard Road.
The Orchard Road Rejuvenation Project was unveiled in 2019 by NParks, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and the Urban Redevelopment Authority.
The proposed plans for Orchard Road were developed following a public exhibition and consultation exercise, where more than 1,500 members of the public shared feedback, with many suggesting more green spaces and family-friendly facilities along Orchard Road.
In May, STB said it would start a new Orchard Road Rejuvenation Initiative from the middle of the year, inviting stakeholders to submit proposals on facade enhancements, experiential concepts and night-time initiatives.
NEW FEATURES
The rejuvenated area would be organised into three main sections: Orchid Park and Orchid Plaza, Istana Park and Dhoby Ghaut Green.
Orchid Park and Orchid Plaza are envisioned as spaces to showcase the diversity and versatility of native orchids across a range of habitats, from trees to wetlands.
"We are studying the incorporation of nature-based solutions into the park. These integrated design strategies can help to address resilience and biodiversity concerns, such as multi-functional water gardens to manage stormwater runoff, and ecoactive totems to support the biodiversity population in the park," said NParks.
The redeveloped Istana Park will retain its ceremonial significance as the entryway to the Istana.
It could incorporate a pedestrianised section of Orchard Road as a new ceremonial driveway, flanked by flagpoles and mature trees leading directly to the Istana’s main gate, said NParks.
There could also be new indoor attractions such as galleries to showcase Singapore's multicultural heritage and enhance the horticultural experience for visitors.
The new ceremonial driveway could replace the existing festive arch at Istana Park.
Dhoby Ghaut Green could house a garden honouring Singapore women – first proposed in the White Paper on Singapore Women’s Development in 2022.
"This garden will celebrate the pioneering spirit and contributions of Singapore women," said NParks. "The garden features are subject to further studies and additional details will be announced when ready."
The existing stretch of Orchard Road between Buyong Road and Handy Road is expected to be transformed into a pedestrianised activity promenade, which would be a flexible, multi-functional space.
These could host outdoor art sessions, public performances, street markets and civic festivals.
A nature playgarden is also proposed at Dhoby Ghaut Green, where people can enjoy open recreational spaces integrated with nature.
"This can enhance children’s mental well-being, as well as offer other physical, mental and emotional benefits," said NParks.
NParks is also looking to implement two pocket parks at Handy Road and at Somerset.
These parks will provide additional spaces for rest along the retail belt, said NParks.
"The pocket parks are envisioned to be family-friendly spaces for all to enjoy, including shaded rest areas," it added.