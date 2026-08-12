New orchid park, family-friendly facilities proposed as part of expanded Istana Park

SINGAPORE: A park and plaza dedicated to native orchids as well as a nature playgarden are among the features proposed for the expanded Istana Park, the National Parks Board (NParks) said on Wednesday (Aug 12).

To retain the redeveloped Istana Park's ceremonial significance as the entryway to the Istana, a new ceremonial driveway is also being explored, along with indoor attractions such as galleries.

Speaking during an event where plans for the refreshed Istana Park were unveiled, Minister of State for National Development Alvin Tan said a key part of the government's plans involves rejuvenating the Dhoby Ghaut sub-precinct, with a rejuvenated Istana Park as its core.

"This area will be the green heart of our rejuvenated Orchard Road – greener, more vibrant and more welcoming for families," he added.