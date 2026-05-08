New pop-up spaces, hotel concepts to be rolled out in Orchard Road as part of rejuvenation efforts

SINGAPORE: From pop-up spaces to building facade enhancements and night markets, more initiatives will be rolled out in Orchard Road this year and in 2027 to revitalise the shopping street.

These plans demonstrate a “sustained commitment” to refresh Orchard Road, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said on Friday (May 8).

Speaking at the Tourism Industry Conference at the Resorts World Convention Centre, STB chief executive Melissa Ow said that in Tanglin, four heritage bungalows have been rezoned for hotel use. The bungalows are set within 1.9 hectares of land in Seton Close.

“The site presents an opportunity to develop a unique, low-density hospitality concept,” she said.

At the same conference, Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations Grace Fu said the Orchard Road Rejuvenation Plan, which first began in 2019, is "well underway".

"We envision Orchard Road to be an iconic lifestyle destination for all – enlivened by vibrant activations, concepts and experiences set within a city garden," said Ms Fu, who is also Minister for Sustainability and the Environment.

To this end, a new Orchard Road Rejuvenation Initiative will be launched in the middle of 2026, she said.