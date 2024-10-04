Prosecution not tendering charges against businessman Lum Kok Seng over Iswaran case

SINGAPORE: The prosecution will not be tendering any charges against businessman Lum Kok Seng, the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) said on Friday (Oct 4).

AGC had previously said it would "take a decision in respect of the investigations against Mr Lum" after the completion of Iswaran's case.

Mr Lum was named as one of the two businessmen in Iswaran's charges. The other is billionaire hotelier Ong Beng Seng.

Mr Lum is the managing director of Singapore Exchange-listed Lum Chang Holdings, which has subsidiaries in construction, property development and investments.

Under the charges that Iswaran faced, the former transport minister obtained items worth about S$19,000 from Mr Lum between November 2021 and November 2022.

They are:

Four bottles of Gordon & MacPhail Caol Ila whisky worth S$1,084.46

14 bottles of whisky and wine worth S$3,255.75

A TaylorMade golf driver worth S$749

Two bottles of Gordon & MacPhail Caol Ila whisky worth S$542.23

A set of Honma Beres BE-08 Black AQ MX golf clubs worth S$4,420

A Brompton T Line bicycle worth S$7,907.50

Two bottles of M&H Elements Sherry Cask whisky worth S$198

A Scotty Cameron Phantom golf putter and two golf chippers worth about S$800

Iswaran, who was transport minister at the time, had obtained these for no consideration from Mr Lum, whom he knew to have been related to a contract for works on Tanah Merah MRT station.